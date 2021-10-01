Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $30.06 Average PT from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.06.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

DRQ stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

