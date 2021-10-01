Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $30.06 Average PT from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.06.
DRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
DRQ stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
Dril-Quip Company Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
