Doximity (DOCS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Doximity (NASDAQ: DOCS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/30/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/20/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/11/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Doximity stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,629. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.90. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

