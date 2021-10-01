Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM opened at $94.67 on Monday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

