Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.00

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 48481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $678.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 63.04%. The company had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,450 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,583 shares of company stock valued at $167,853. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 72,313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

