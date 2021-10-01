Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $389.28

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.28 ($5.09) and traded as high as GBX 403 ($5.27). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 396.20 ($5.18), with a volume of 861,605 shares trading hands.

DOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 411.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 389.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.10%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

