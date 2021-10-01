dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DMYQ opened at $9.91 on Monday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMYQ. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the second quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.