Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.13 and the lowest is $2.30. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $16.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.89 to $18.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

NYSE:DFS traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,459. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 50.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

