DinoExchange (DINO) Price Up 1.6% This Week

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, DinoExchange has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DinoExchange has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $238,906.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DinoExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00149095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.34 or 0.99597973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.49 or 0.06700790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.