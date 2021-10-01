Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,201 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,201 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,039,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.96. 409,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,870,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

