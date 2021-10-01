Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 132,037 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,264,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,037 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,307,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,988,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,146. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $365.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.