Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $770.97 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,913,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $770,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

NYSE MRK traded up $6.91 on Friday, reaching $82.02. 3,888,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,513,165. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

