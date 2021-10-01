Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $686.23 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Tesla worth $686,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Tesla by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $778.93. 471,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,744,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $720.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.65.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.