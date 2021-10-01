Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,080 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of PepsiCo worth $859,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.70. 102,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average of $149.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

