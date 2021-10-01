Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,859,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Digital Realty Trust worth $580,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,519. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average is $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

