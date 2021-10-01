DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.