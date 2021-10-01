Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,951. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.75. The company has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $202.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

