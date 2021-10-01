Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,689.38 ($48.20).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,570.50 ($46.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,536.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,385.14. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,470 shares of company stock valued at $89,791,888.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.