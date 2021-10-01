DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.94

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 131822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

