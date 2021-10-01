DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $116.78 or 0.00243476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $875,883.07 and approximately $31,745.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00142812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,887.35 or 0.99836975 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.83 or 0.06781606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

