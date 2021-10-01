Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $61.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 184.68%. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

