Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.19 ($75.52).

DPW opened at €54.48 ($64.09) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.46.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

