Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.41 ($8.72).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €5.94 ($6.99) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.63 and a 200-day moving average of €9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.