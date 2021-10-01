Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $234.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.04.

STZ opened at $210.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average is $226.99. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

