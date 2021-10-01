Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $485.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.96.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $476.96 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.