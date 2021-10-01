Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $485.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.96.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $476.96 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
