Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Shares of WING opened at $163.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.56, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

