Deutsche Bank AG Sells 450,603 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.