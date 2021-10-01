Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of US Foods worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.57 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

