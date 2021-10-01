DEEPSPACE (DPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,042.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $39,042.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00100530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00134259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,149.38 or 1.00018742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.53 or 0.06793579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,694,837 coins and its circulating supply is 57,088,481 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

