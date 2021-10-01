Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $762.80 Million

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $762.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $623.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 108.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $360.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.79. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $221.94 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.78.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

