Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCPH. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,280,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,102,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

