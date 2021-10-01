David Eugene Russell Sells 65,931 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,398,396.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VZIO opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,741,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.