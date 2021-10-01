Darrell W. Crate Sells 1,034 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $21,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

