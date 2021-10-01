Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.79 ($106.81).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €76.72 ($90.26) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €72.75 and a 200 day moving average of €74.27. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 12-month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

