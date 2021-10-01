D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.40 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.90 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.66.

Shares of HEPS opened at $6.86 on Monday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

