Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 4.6%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.47. 2,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

