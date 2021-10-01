CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CURO Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $17.33 on Thursday. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $717.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888 in the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

