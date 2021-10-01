CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $12.73 million and $3.57 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.11 or 1.00009505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.01 or 0.06727043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 805,631,908 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

