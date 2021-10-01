Cryptonovae 1-Day Volume Tops $34,616.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $34,616.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00101381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.26 or 0.99795742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.69 or 0.06745550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.00736689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,046,960 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

