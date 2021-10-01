CRYPTO20 Market Capitalization Reaches $176.57 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00009215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $176.57 million and $6,031.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00115906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00211842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011940 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

C20 is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,001,275 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

