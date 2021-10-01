Crowny Price Down 4.8% This Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Crowny has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $188,101.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00104482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00141275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.44 or 0.99821884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.02 or 0.06720381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.