Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.55.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $173.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.33 and its 200-day moving average is $188.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after buying an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after acquiring an additional 457,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after purchasing an additional 492,940 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.