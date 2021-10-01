CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $246.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.35. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

