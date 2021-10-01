Critical Review: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) vs. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marathon Oil and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -14.27% 0.21% 0.12% SilverBow Resources 4.25% 47.32% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Oil and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.49 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -11.78 SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.76 -$309.38 million $20.30 1.21

SilverBow Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marathon Oil and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 0 2 11 1 2.93 SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus target price of $16.08, indicating a potential upside of 17.61%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.45%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Marathon Oil on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

