Critical Contrast: Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) versus Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Monmouth Real Estate Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT and Monmouth Real Estate Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.91%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus price target of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. Given Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monmouth Real Estate Investment is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $601.88 million 6.18 -$173.21 million $0.09 181.11 Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.06 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.22

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT. Monmouth Real Estate Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -17.18% -3.88% -2.44% Monmouth Real Estate Investment 54.23% 16.85% 4.75%

Summary

Monmouth Real Estate Investment beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands. The company was founded by Glade M. Knight on November 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

