Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $21.05

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $20.12. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 447 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,046 shares of company stock worth $1,203,173 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

