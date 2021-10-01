Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWEGF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.