Credit Suisse Group Lowers Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) to Neutral

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Shares of IIJIY stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.13. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.