Credit Suisse Group Lowers Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) to Neutral

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of IIJIY stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.13. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.
About Internet Initiative Japan
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
