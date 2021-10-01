Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $90.27 million and $11.58 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $146.45 or 0.00336607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00119785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00172442 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

