Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CR. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.23.

NYSE CR opened at $94.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.80. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

