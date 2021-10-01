Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $219.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.24 and its 200-day moving average is $242.88. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.22.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,755,859. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

